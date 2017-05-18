Major motorcycle wreck sends five to hospital

Four Bartow County emergency response agencies responded Saturday at 12:13 p.m. to an accident involving numerous motorcycles on Highway 411, just north of Interstate 75. The accident involved participants of the Bikers Againsta SChild Abuse Inc.'s 100-mile ride. The ride began at Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, 2281 Highway 411 N.E. in Cartersville, and as a result, there was a large convoy of motorcycles on the road.

