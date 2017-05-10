Great American Cleanup helps - unify'...

Great American Cleanup helps - unify' community

Still helping organize Great American Cleanup events, Keep Bartow Beautiful officials are pleased with the community's turnout for its April volunteer efforts. "The Great American Cleanup events we held were well-received this year by the public," said Sheri Henshaw, Keep Bartow Beautiful's executive director.

