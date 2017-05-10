Great American Cleanup helps - unify' community
Still helping organize Great American Cleanup events, Keep Bartow Beautiful officials are pleased with the community's turnout for its April volunteer efforts. "The Great American Cleanup events we held were well-received this year by the public," said Sheri Henshaw, Keep Bartow Beautiful's executive director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Barnes
|2 hr
|Harley 2nd
|41
|Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12)
|15 hr
|Retha
|27
|How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a...
|15 hr
|Need answers
|15
|First Presbyterian Church Cartersville
|May 9
|STFU
|9
|Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16)
|May 7
|paddywhack
|87
|fitgirl
|May 7
|McDaniel
|9
|Does anybody know Andrew Wiley
|May 6
|Tom Toms Past
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC