Government offices, organizations in Bartow close for Memorial Day
A good bit of the county will be shut down in observance of Memorial Day, a time set aside to remember the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day originally was known as Decoration Day when it began in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to History.com.
