Driver faces 9 charges after I-75 wreck

Driver faces 9 charges after I-75 wreck

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

The driver of the car that was involved in a wreck Thursday night with a tractor trailer that shut down Interstate 75 has been identified as Amanda Passmore of Cartersville. Passmore was arrested and booked into the county jail Friday morning where she was charged with reckless driving, driving within the emergency lane, DUI alcohol, possession of methamphetamine, improper lane change, having an expired license plate, two counts of serious injury by vehicle and concealing the identity of a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fitgirl 1 hr motherfirefly 13
Crown Inn (May '16) 10 hr Mr Hardup 54
Tony Barnes 12 hr Mr Hardup 95
Snitches at the Hojo (Aug '15) May 17 Enter Username 46
Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16) May 14 Nouse4idiots 89
Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15) May 14 Dan 635
How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a... May 14 Tolerman 21
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,139,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC