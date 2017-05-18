Driver faces 9 charges after I-75 wreck
The driver of the car that was involved in a wreck Thursday night with a tractor trailer that shut down Interstate 75 has been identified as Amanda Passmore of Cartersville. Passmore was arrested and booked into the county jail Friday morning where she was charged with reckless driving, driving within the emergency lane, DUI alcohol, possession of methamphetamine, improper lane change, having an expired license plate, two counts of serious injury by vehicle and concealing the identity of a vehicle.
