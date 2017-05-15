Downtown Cartersville Art Market branches out
Pamela Regal, right, of Dallas, speaks with Courtney Worsham, left, and his daughter Dalilah, both of Cartersville, at her Rock'n Designs booth Saturday at the Downtown Cartersville Art Market in Friendship Plaza. Seeking to draw out the art lovers of the community, the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority hosted the Downtown Cartersville Art Market on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at Friendship Plaza.
