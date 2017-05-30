Dixie Highway 90-Mile Yard Sale returns June 2-4
Buyers and sellers, pictured here near Eagle Mountain, south of Adairsville, came out in big numbers at last year's Dixie Highway 90-Mile Yard Sale. With inquiries from the public starting five months ago, the Dixie Highway 90-Mile Yard Sale continues to be a sought-after seasonal staple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gim Jackson
|6 hr
|Why
|10
|Legally wrong
|9 hr
|St Anger
|13
|Annelle Brown Scott Mathis (May '15)
|12 hr
|Sweet thing
|8
|Drowning in the Waterford
|20 hr
|notaNun
|19
|Best Mexican Restaurants in Cartersville: What'... (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Proxynus
|13
|Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15)
|May 30
|Hohoho
|644
|Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12)
|May 28
|Retha
|31
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC