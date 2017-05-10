CCSD sees drop in nonpaying out-of-di...

CCSD sees drop in nonpaying out-of-district students since crackdown

A year after cracking down on out-of-district students who aren't paying tuition, the Cartersville City School System has seen a decrease in the number of students illegally attending its schools. Cartersville Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley and Bartow County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Harper announced in April 2016 that their school systems would begin seeking out families who are giving false addresses to avoid paying the required tuition - $300 per child the first year and $200 per family every year after that if paid by June 30 for Cartersville and $445 per child for Bartow County - to attend an out-of-district school.

