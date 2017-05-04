CCBOE to vote on tentative FY18 budget Monday
The Cartersville City School Board has a number of items on its agenda for Monday night, including adopting a tentative fiscal year 2018 budget. At the meeting, the finance committee, headed by Chairwoman Kelley Dial, will recommend approving the tentative budget of $39,105,200, up $1.7 million from last year's budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a...
|3 hr
|Mister Moron
|5
|Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|Nouse4idiots
|86
|Tony Barnes
|Thu
|Been there
|7
|Old Kroger building
|Thu
|Widget
|31
|Does anybody know Andrew Wiley
|Thu
|big ben
|19
|Annelle Brown Scott Mathis (May '15)
|Thu
|whack attack
|7
|Heather missing Cartersville woman (Oct '16)
|Thu
|whack whack whos ...
|1,382
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC