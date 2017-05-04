CCBOE to vote on tentative FY18 budge...

CCBOE to vote on tentative FY18 budget Monday

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

The Cartersville City School Board has a number of items on its agenda for Monday night, including adopting a tentative fiscal year 2018 budget. At the meeting, the finance committee, headed by Chairwoman Kelley Dial, will recommend approving the tentative budget of $39,105,200, up $1.7 million from last year's budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a... 3 hr Mister Moron 5
Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16) 5 hr Nouse4idiots 86
Tony Barnes Thu Been there 7
Old Kroger building Thu Widget 31
Does anybody know Andrew Wiley Thu big ben 19
Annelle Brown Scott Mathis (May '15) Thu whack attack 7
Heather missing Cartersville woman (Oct '16) Thu whack whack whos ... 1,382
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,438 • Total comments across all topics: 280,803,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC