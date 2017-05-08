Cartersville council recognizes Teachers of the Year
Mayor Matt Santini opened Thursday's Cartersville City Council meeting with recognition of the 2018 Teachers of the Year from the Cartersville School System. The teachers - Lauren Robinson, Cartersville Primary; Kate DeBoard, Cartersville Elementary; Lindsey Montgomery, Cartersville Middle School and Elizabeth Hensley, Cartersville High School - received copies of a resolution honoring their efforts.
