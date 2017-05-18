Calvin Cooley appointed to Ward 4 post

Calvin Cooley, 69, a lifelong resident of Cartersville, was appointed by the Cartersville City Council to serve the unexpired term of Ward 4 councilman Lindsey McDaniel, who resigned in April due to health issues. "This is one of the highlights of my life," Cooley said.

