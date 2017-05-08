Booth Artists' Guild Exhibition' opens May 16
Starting May 16, the fifth annual "Booth Artists' Guild Exhibition" will be on display at the Booth Western Art Museum through Aug. 20. Located in the venue's Borderlands Gallery, the 54-piece exhibit will showcase the works of 48 BAG members. "Each year, we ask someone who is not associated with the Booth Artists' Guild to jury the works of art," BAG Coordinator Marcia Dillard said.
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First Presbyterian Church Cartersville
|6 hr
|Watch and Learn
|7
|Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|Genebobby17
|25
|How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a...
|23 hr
|SMH
|10
|Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16)
|Sun
|paddywhack
|87
|fitgirl
|Sun
|McDaniel
|9
|Does anybody know Andrew Wiley
|Sat
|Tom Toms Past
|23
|Tony Barnes
|Sat
|Need answers
|11
