Booth Artists' Guild Exhibition' opens May 16

Starting May 16, the fifth annual "Booth Artists' Guild Exhibition" will be on display at the Booth Western Art Museum through Aug. 20. Located in the venue's Borderlands Gallery, the 54-piece exhibit will showcase the works of 48 BAG members. "Each year, we ask someone who is not associated with the Booth Artists' Guild to jury the works of art," BAG Coordinator Marcia Dillard said.

