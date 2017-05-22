Biceps help CPD identify suspect who ...

Biceps help CPD identify suspect who damaged ATM - Swith dumbbell

A suspect who tried to strong arm the law was identified after allegedly using a 20-pound dumbbell to damage an ATM outside of Family Savings Credit Union. Cartersville police have arrested Thomas Benjamin Gilstrap, of Cartersville, and charged him with criminal damage to property in the second degree.

