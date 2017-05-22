Biceps help CPD identify suspect who damaged ATM - Swith dumbbell
A suspect who tried to strong arm the law was identified after allegedly using a 20-pound dumbbell to damage an ATM outside of Family Savings Credit Union. Cartersville police have arrested Thomas Benjamin Gilstrap, of Cartersville, and charged him with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Barnes
|1 hr
|Scrumpty
|105
|Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Watch and Learn
|637
|Review: Cartersville Dental Group - Karen P Wis... (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|Julia
|79
|Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12)
|Mon
|hit it and git it
|28
|fitgirl
|Mon
|Nouse4idiots
|16
|Crown Inn (May '16)
|May 19
|Mr Hardup
|54
|Snitches at the Hojo (Aug '15)
|May 17
|Enter Username
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC