Bartow awarded $11.43 million loan for infrastructure improvements

Bartow County received nearly $11.5 million in loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority for water and sewer infrastructure improvements. "GEFA controls four different funds and these projects are funded by three of the separate funds," said County Administrator Peter Olsen.

