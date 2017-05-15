Bartow awarded $11.43 million loan for infrastructure improvements
Bartow County received nearly $11.5 million in loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority for water and sewer infrastructure improvements. "GEFA controls four different funds and these projects are funded by three of the separate funds," said County Administrator Peter Olsen.
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Barnes
|8 hr
|Tonys baby momma
|71
|Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16)
|Sun
|Nouse4idiots
|89
|Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Dan
|635
|How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a...
|Sun
|Tolerman
|21
|Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12)
|May 11
|Retha
|27
|First Presbyterian Church Cartersville
|May 9
|STFU
|9
|fitgirl
|May 7
|McDaniel
|9
