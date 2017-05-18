Accident shuts down I-75; two airlift...

Accident shuts down I-75; two airlifted to trauma center

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

An accident involving a passenger car and a tractor trailer occurred on Interstate 75 near mile marker 290 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Bartow County EMS had numerous units respond due to there being three patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony Barnes 6 hr April 93
Crown Inn (May '16) 16 hr not so fast 52
fitgirl 16 hr Prego mom 12
Snitches at the Hojo (Aug '15) Wed Enter Username 46
Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16) May 14 Nouse4idiots 89
Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15) May 14 Dan 635
How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a... May 14 Tolerman 21
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC