Accident shuts down I-75; two airlifted to trauma center
An accident involving a passenger car and a tractor trailer occurred on Interstate 75 near mile marker 290 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Bartow County EMS had numerous units respond due to there being three patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Barnes
|6 hr
|April
|93
|Crown Inn (May '16)
|16 hr
|not so fast
|52
|fitgirl
|16 hr
|Prego mom
|12
|Snitches at the Hojo (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Enter Username
|46
|Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16)
|May 14
|Nouse4idiots
|89
|Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15)
|May 14
|Dan
|635
|How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a...
|May 14
|Tolerman
|21
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC