AARP refresher course offers driver safety tips, insurance discounts

Certified safe driving instructor Darlene Fitch will be conducting an AARP driver safety course for ages 16 and older Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the classroom of the Cartersville Public Library at 429 W. Main St. that will not only offer tips on being a better driver but also will give drivers a discount on their auto insurance. "We've hosted the AARP driver safety course in the past, which was a successful and popular program with our patrons, and when approached by Darlene to host it again, we were sure we would get a similar response," Adult Services Coordinator Amanda Monson said.

