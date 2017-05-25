AARP refresher course offers driver safety tips, insurance discounts
Certified safe driving instructor Darlene Fitch will be conducting an AARP driver safety course for ages 16 and older Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the classroom of the Cartersville Public Library at 429 W. Main St. that will not only offer tips on being a better driver but also will give drivers a discount on their auto insurance. "We've hosted the AARP driver safety course in the past, which was a successful and popular program with our patrons, and when approached by Darlene to host it again, we were sure we would get a similar response," Adult Services Coordinator Amanda Monson said.
