AARP refresher course offers driver s...

AARP refresher course offers driver safety tips, insurance discounts

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Certified safe driving instructor Darlene Fitch will be conducting an AARP driver safety course for ages 16 and older Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the classroom of the Cartersville Public Library at 429 W. Main St. that will not only offer tips on being a better driver but also will give drivers a discount on their auto insurance. "We've hosted the AARP driver safety course in the past, which was a successful and popular program with our patrons, and when approached by Darlene to host it again, we were sure we would get a similar response," Adult Services Coordinator Amanda Monson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12) 1 hr Raymond 30
iron order mc vs. the outlaws mc (Jan '10) 8 hr Puss Order 567
What's going on on Grassdale Road? (Jan '07) 12 hr friend 5
Crown Inn (May '16) 19 hr Scrumpty 56
Cartersville Music Selection (Sep '12) Tue Musikologist 18
Tony Barnes May 23 Scrumpty 105
Review: Cartersville Dental Group - Karen P Wis... (Jul '11) May 22 Julia 79
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,350 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC