73 CTC students receive scholarships ...

73 CTC students receive scholarships totaling $83,000

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation awarded 77 scholarships totaling $83,650 to 73 students, including six Bartow County residents, for the 2017-18 academic year during the annual scholarship luncheon April 21 at Piedmont Church in Marietta. The amount of scholarships awarded this year increased almost 42 percent over last year, and the number of recipients was the most ever to receive scholarships in one year, according to Melanie Lambert, the foundation's executive director for development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16) 5 hr looney tune 84
old flames 12 hr Jamima 9
Heather missing Cartersville woman (Oct '16) Apr 29 Nouse4idiots 1,381
Dead fish Dellinger pond Apr 29 Flambo Gourmet 11
Does anybody know Andrew Wiley Apr 29 Listening 11
has anyone uswd jason johnson (Sep '16) Apr 27 Just responding 12
Stephen cox lankester Apr 27 self made 5
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC