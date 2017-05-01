73 CTC students receive scholarships totaling $83,000

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation awarded 77 scholarships totaling $83,650 to 73 students, including six Bartow County residents, for the 2017-18 academic year during the annual scholarship luncheon April 21 at Piedmont Church in Marietta. The amount of scholarships awarded this year increased almost 42 percent over last year, and the number of recipients was the most ever to receive scholarships in one year, according to Melanie Lambert, the foundation's executive director for development.

