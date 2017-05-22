6 interns graduate from Project SEARCH
About 75 people gathered at Oakland Heights Baptist Church in Cartersville Thursday night to celebrate the achievements of the program's fourth graduating class, which was made up of six Bartow County high school students with disabilities. Project SEARCH, an on-the-job training program for county students with disabilities who are in their last year of school, works with Cartersville Medical Center to provide students with internships at the hospital that will teach them valuable skills needed to secure employment.
