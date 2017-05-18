5th arrest made in connection with Tuesday's shooting
Equan Green of Cartersville was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, affray and aggravated assault. In relation to Green's arrest, a search warrant was performed on the residence where Green was located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fitgirl
|1 hr
|motherfirefly
|13
|Crown Inn (May '16)
|10 hr
|Mr Hardup
|54
|Tony Barnes
|12 hr
|Mr Hardup
|95
|Snitches at the Hojo (Aug '15)
|May 17
|Enter Username
|46
|Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16)
|May 14
|Nouse4idiots
|89
|Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15)
|May 14
|Dan
|635
|How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a...
|May 14
|Tolerman
|21
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC