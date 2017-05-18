5th arrest made in connection with Tu...

5th arrest made in connection with Tuesday's shooting

1 hr ago

Equan Green of Cartersville was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, affray and aggravated assault. In relation to Green's arrest, a search warrant was performed on the residence where Green was located.

