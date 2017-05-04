3 arrested in connection with burglary
Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred at Premier Auto Locators on Highway 41 in Cartersville. According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, on Sunday, April 30, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Premier Auto Locators on 1331 Joe Frank Harris Parkway was burglarized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Barnes
|1 hr
|Been there
|7
|Old Kroger building
|3 hr
|Widget
|31
|Does anybody know Andrew Wiley
|5 hr
|big ben
|19
|Annelle Brown Scott Mathis (May '15)
|7 hr
|whack attack
|7
|Heather missing Cartersville woman (Oct '16)
|8 hr
|whack whack whos ...
|1,382
|Toyo Tires plans to hire another 200 team members (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Mom of 2
|16
|old flames
|May 2
|jo jo whites
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC