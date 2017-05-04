3 arrested in connection with burglary

3 arrested in connection with burglary

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred at Premier Auto Locators on Highway 41 in Cartersville. According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, on Sunday, April 30, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Premier Auto Locators on 1331 Joe Frank Harris Parkway was burglarized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony Barnes 1 hr Been there 7
Old Kroger building 3 hr Widget 31
Does anybody know Andrew Wiley 5 hr big ben 19
Annelle Brown Scott Mathis (May '15) 7 hr whack attack 7
Heather missing Cartersville woman (Oct '16) 8 hr whack whack whos ... 1,382
News Toyo Tires plans to hire another 200 team members (Sep '10) Wed Mom of 2 16
old flames May 2 jo jo whites 11
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,779,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC