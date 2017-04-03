Torchlight Tour to illuminate Etowah Indian Mounds

Continuing to provide a fresh perspective on the 54-acre venue, Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site will present its Torchlight Tour Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. "We hope Bartow-area residents will come out for this special tour, because it's a rare chance to explore the mounds at night," said Kim Hatcher, public affairs coordinator for Georgia's Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Division. "The torches give a beautiful glow across the field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.