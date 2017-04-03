To Kill a Mockingbird' opens April 21...

To Kill a Mockingbird' opens April 21 at The Legiona

Referring to the story as impactful and relevant, Suzanne Husting is delighted to help The Pumphouse Players present its debut performance of "To Kill a Mockingbird." Opening to a sold-out crowd April 21 at 8 p.m., the play - which Christopher Sergel adapted from the late Harper Lee's book by the same name - will be presented at The Legion Theatre, 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville.

