To Kill a Mockingbird' opens April 21 at The Legiona

Referring to the story as impactful and relevant, Suzanne Husting is delighted to help The Pumphouse Players present its debut performance of "To Kill a Mockingbird." Opening to a sold-out crowd April 21 at 8 p.m., the play - which Christopher Sergel adapted from the late Harper Lee's book by the same name - will be presented at The Legion Theatre, 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville.

