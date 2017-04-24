Thousands of fish wash ashore lake in Cartersville
People in a metro Atlanta neighborhood are holding their noses after hundreds of dead fish were spotting floating in a popular bond in Bartow County. City officials told CBS46 the fish are dying from suffocation.
