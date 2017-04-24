Thousands of fish die in Dellinger Park Lake
RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Dead fish line the shore of the Dellinger Park lake in this photo taken Saturday. Low oxygen levels at Dellinger Park lake killed about 2,000 fish - mostly small bream and catfish - and left Cartersville Parks & Recreation Department crews scrambling to try to clean up the smelly mess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather missing Cartersville woman (Oct '16)
|11 hr
|Nouse4idiots
|1,381
|Dead fish Dellinger pond
|14 hr
|Flambo Gourmet
|11
|Does anybody know Andrew Wiley
|15 hr
|Listening
|11
|old flames
|Fri
|tom tom gay gay
|7
|has anyone uswd jason johnson (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|Just responding
|12
|Stephen cox lankester
|Apr 27
|self made
|5
|fitgirl
|Apr 27
|motherfirefly
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC