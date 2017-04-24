Thousands of fish die in Dellinger Pa...

Thousands of fish die in Dellinger Park Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Daily Tribune News

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Dead fish line the shore of the Dellinger Park lake in this photo taken Saturday. Low oxygen levels at Dellinger Park lake killed about 2,000 fish - mostly small bream and catfish - and left Cartersville Parks & Recreation Department crews scrambling to try to clean up the smelly mess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather missing Cartersville woman (Oct '16) 11 hr Nouse4idiots 1,381
Dead fish Dellinger pond 14 hr Flambo Gourmet 11
Does anybody know Andrew Wiley 15 hr Listening 11
old flames Fri tom tom gay gay 7
has anyone uswd jason johnson (Sep '16) Apr 27 Just responding 12
Stephen cox lankester Apr 27 self made 5
fitgirl Apr 27 motherfirefly 8
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,337 • Total comments across all topics: 280,660,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC