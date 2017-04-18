Tellus presents Supernova 2017: Jocke...

Tellus presents Supernova 2017: Jockeys & Juleps May 6

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

"We hosted our first Supernova gala in 2009 as an opening event for the museum and then had it again in 2010," said Adam Wade, Tellus' director of development. "We took a break from the event for a few years and then restarted it in 2014 as a celebration of our 1 millionth visitor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy Ester 8 hr Esters Eggs 10
Tosha Herron Missing 10 hr Anon 73
how does daily-tribune news pay its drivers 14 hr Local 7
bartow county code enforcement (Jul '13) Thu TomTom gay gay 37
a private p.m. to animal lovers Thu omni creaturae 1
iron order mc vs. the outlaws mc (Jan '10) Apr 18 The Insulting Fre... 562
Old Kroger building Apr 18 Deanna 27
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC