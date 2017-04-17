Tellus' Exploration Celebration on ta...

Tellus' Exploration Celebration on tap for Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, Tellus Science Museum's staff looks to foster environmental stewards with its Exploration Celebration. Set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will be presented at the Cartersville venue, 100 Tellus Drive.

