Target Zero presents Animal Welfare seminar today
To help curb Bartow County's pet overpopulation issue, Target Zero will present the Best Practice Strategies in Animal Welfare seminar today. Open to the public, the complimentary program will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, 135 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.
