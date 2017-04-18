Target Zero presents Animal Welfare s...

Target Zero presents Animal Welfare seminar today

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Daily Tribune News

To help curb Bartow County's pet overpopulation issue, Target Zero will present the Best Practice Strategies in Animal Welfare seminar today. Open to the public, the complimentary program will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, 135 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.

