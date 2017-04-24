Stephens wins CT Foundation's first Volunteer of Year award
For Chattahoochee Tech Foundation members, there was no question about who should be honored with their newly created volunteer award. As part of Volunteer Appreciation Week, the foundation named longtime trustee Susan Stephens of Cartersville as its first Volunteer of the Year during the annual Scholarship Reception April 21 in Marietta.
