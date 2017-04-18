Panel hears pros and cons of alcohol ...

Panel hears pros and cons of alcohol laws

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Rome News

The conversation about drinking in the city of Rome kicked off in earnest at the Alcohol Control Commission meeting Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bartow county code enforcement (Jul '13) 13 hr Tom Tom 36
iron order mc vs. the outlaws mc (Jan '10) Tue The Insulting Fre... 562
Old Kroger building Tue Deanna 27
Stephen cox lankester Tue Tired 4
Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest Apr 17 Batgirl 73
Happy Ester Apr 17 Reader 7
Review: Christina R Jenkins LLC (Feb '10) Apr 16 Justin 13
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC