Multi-vehicle wreck sends 10 to hospital, closes interstate
A multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 on the bridge over Allatoona Lake shut down the southbound lanes for several hours and brought the northbound traffic to a near standstill. Bartow County EMS, along with numerous other county agencies, responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on I-75 northbound at the Allatoona Lake bridge at 1:42 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
|Heather missing Cartersville woman (Oct '16)
|8 hr
|stop using drugs
|1,375
|Does anybody know Andrew Wiley
|8 hr
|prime example
|9
|Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest
|8 hr
|a horses course
|76
|Dead fish Dellinger pond
|9 hr
|Anon
|9
|fitgirl
|Tue
|Missing something
|7
|Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16)
|Tue
|stop using drugs
|82
|how does daily-tribune news pay its drivers
|Apr 22
|Free
|8
