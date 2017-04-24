Multi-vehicle wreck sends 10 to hospital, closes interstate

A multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 on the bridge over Allatoona Lake shut down the southbound lanes for several hours and brought the northbound traffic to a near standstill. Bartow County EMS, along with numerous other county agencies, responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on I-75 northbound at the Allatoona Lake bridge at 1:42 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

