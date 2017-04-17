Live Passion Scene emphasizes - depth of God's love'
In observance of Good Friday, Sam Jones Memorial United Methodist Church will reflect on the significance of Jesus Christ's crucifixion with its Live Passion Scene. For the fourth year, the presentation will be situated on the lawn of the Cartersville church's youth house on the corner of Church and Erwin streets today from 3 to 6 p.m. "We are blessed with being a downtown church and a lot of cars pass by our church," said the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest
|7 hr
|Batgirl
|73
|Stephen cox lankester
|8 hr
|Tired
|1
|Happy Ester
|9 hr
|Reader
|7
|Review: Christina R Jenkins LLC (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Justin
|13
|Has God been forgotten not only in cartersville...
|Sat
|Nouse4Idiots
|10
|Old Kroger building
|Sat
|wantedsd
|26
|Will The Real Tom Tom Please Stand Up
|Apr 13
|Ernest Teen
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC