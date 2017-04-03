Library offering a host of activities for all ages ina

Drama Day The children's department will be hosting Drama Day Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room at the library at 429 W. Main St. Members of the Adairsville High Thespians will be on hand for an afternoon of drama and theatrical arts with elementary-age kids that will include a puppet-making workshop and drama games. "Some members of our teen advisory board are in drama at Adairsville High, and they pitched the idea of doing drama activities with children," Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin said.

