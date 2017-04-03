Library offering a host of activities for all ages ina
Drama Day The children's department will be hosting Drama Day Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room at the library at 429 W. Main St. Members of the Adairsville High Thespians will be on hand for an afternoon of drama and theatrical arts with elementary-age kids that will include a puppet-making workshop and drama games. "Some members of our teen advisory board are in drama at Adairsville High, and they pitched the idea of doing drama activities with children," Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School early release (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|Tome Tome
|7
|Rumors circulate around Euharlee shooting (Feb '14)
|4 hr
|Reader
|1,285
|bartow cab (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|Hooker for master
|41
|Old Kroger building
|14 hr
|J Fred Muggs
|17
|Who owns Riverview Farms in Cartersville
|Mon
|Tom Tom
|3
|Local USED car lot recommendations
|Mon
|Tom Tom
|5
|how does daily-tribune news pay its drivers
|Mon
|Captain Jack
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC