Hughes helps navigate annual Duck Derby

59 min ago

With Advocates for Children's Duck Derby quickly approaching, the event's chairwoman, Nicole Hughes, is busy helping organize one of the nonprofit's signature fundraisers. Comprised of 20,000 ducks, the benefit is returning Saturday after a one-year absence from Advocates' fundraising schedule.

