Good Neighbor participates in #GAShelterChallenge

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter residents Mike Childers, right, and Eric Moore enjoy a game of cards on the porch of the facility. Through #GAShelterChallenge, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter is striving to find permanent housing for 63 households prior to June 12. Kicked off in March, the 90-day initiative is part of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs' collaborative work with emergency shelters across the state.

