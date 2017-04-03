GHC workshops offer college students ...

GHC workshops offer college students help with FAFSA

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Georgia Highlands College will be helping students, even those who don't attend GHC, fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid through a series of workshops called First Friday FAFSA, being offered at each campus through the end of the year. The free workshops will be conducted the first Friday of each month - April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumors circulate around Euharlee shooting (Feb '14) 7 hr Reader 1,293
News Gallery: Pugmire grand opening 9 hr Satchmo 2
Old Kroger building 9 hr Tome Tome 19
how does daily-tribune news pay its drivers 10 hr Barry L 6
Who owns Riverview Farms in Cartersville 10 hr Tom Tom 4
Local USED car lot recommendations 14 hr Tom Tom 7
School early release (Jan '14) Wed Tom Tom 8
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC