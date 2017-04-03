GHC workshops offer college students help with FAFSA

Georgia Highlands College will be helping students, even those who don't attend GHC, fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid through a series of workshops called First Friday FAFSA, being offered at each campus through the end of the year. The free workshops will be conducted the first Friday of each month - April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.