GHC breaks ground on new academic center

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Daily Tribune News

Ground was officially broken for a new academic building on the Cartersville campus of Georgia Highlands College which will house primarily STEAM curriculum courses. Taking part in the ceremony was, from left, Dr. Renva Watterson, GHC Vice President of Academic Affairs; Dr. Todd Jones, GHC Vice President of Student Affairs; Leslie Johnson, GHC Cartersville campus dean; Chancellor Steve Wrigley of the University System of Georgia; GHC President Dr. Don Green; Mary Transue, GHC V.P. of Advancement & Government Relations; Lucas Lester, GHC Student Government Association president; and Jeff Davis, GHC V.P. Finance & Administration.

