Gallery: Pugmire grand opening

Gallery: Pugmire grand opening

There are 3 comments on the MDJonline.com story from Sunday Apr 2, titled Gallery: Pugmire grand opening. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:

Austin Pugmire, General Manager of Pugmire Lincoln of Marietta Inc. is joined by employees and members of the Cartersville -Bartow County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday as he cut the ribbon on his remdeled Ford dealership in Cartersville.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Tom Tom

United States

#1 Wednesday Apr 5
Stop playing with your Pugmire

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Satchmo

Cartersville, GA

#2 Wednesday Apr 5
Go play with your Honda

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tom Tom

United States

#3 Sunday Apr 9
I'm getting an erection

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will The Real Tom Tom Please Stand Up 1 hr Ernest Teen 8
Easter Egg Hunt in Euharlee 5 hr Thankful 10
Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15) Wed Thoughts 615
fitgirl Wed NoUse4Idiots 4
Old Kroger building Apr 11 Tommy 24
Has God been forgotten not only in cartersville... Apr 10 Reader 7
Jeffery Gayton (Jun '16) Apr 8 Amanda 2
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC