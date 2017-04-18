EPD orders work stoppage on TRANSCO pipeline
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division ordered the Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co. to cease work on its entire 115-mile natural gas pipeline Friday after a number of Bartow County landowners accused the company of environmental abuse.
