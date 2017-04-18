EPD orders work stoppage on TRANSCO p...

EPD orders work stoppage on TRANSCO pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Daily Tribune News

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division ordered the Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co. to cease work on its entire 115-mile natural gas pipeline Friday after a number of Bartow County landowners accused the company of environmental abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bartow county code enforcement (Jul '13) 1 hr Ihateeveryoneequally 35
iron order mc vs. the outlaws mc (Jan '10) 3 hr RoadGlide 561
Old Kroger building 5 hr Deanna 27
Stephen cox lankester 12 hr Tired 4
Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest Mon Batgirl 73
Happy Ester Mon Reader 7
Review: Christina R Jenkins LLC (Feb '10) Sun Justin 13
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,561 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC