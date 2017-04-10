Easter egg hunts take shape across Bartow
In preparation for the annual Easter egg hunt she hosts at her home on Mays Road in Cartersville, Priscilla Mays inserts prizes into thousands of plastic eggs. A springtime staple for more than 25 years, Priscilla Mays' Easter egg hunt will kick off a host of community offerings Saturday.
