CTC student from Cartersville awarded $6,000 worth of tools

Ryan Stansel won an award that will give him a tremendous head start on his career as a diesel technician. The Cartersville resident was one of six Chattahoochee Technical College automotive technology and diesel equipment technology students to be awarded a Snap-On toolbox and $6,000 worth of tools through the Mike Peterson Memorial Award.

