Clanton goes clean and green for Senoia ULTIMATE win
SENOIA, Ga. Shane Clanton took the lead on lap two from Zach Leonhardi, and then led the rest of the way to score the win in the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series South East Region feature on Saturday night at Georgia's Senoia Raceway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather missing Cartersville woman (Oct '16)
|11 hr
|Nouse4idiots
|1,381
|Dead fish Dellinger pond
|14 hr
|Flambo Gourmet
|11
|Does anybody know Andrew Wiley
|15 hr
|Listening
|11
|old flames
|Fri
|tom tom gay gay
|7
|has anyone uswd jason johnson (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|Just responding
|12
|Stephen cox lankester
|Apr 27
|self made
|5
|fitgirl
|Apr 27
|motherfirefly
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC