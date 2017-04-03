City media ordinance heard Thursday

City media ordinance heard Thursday

Daily Tribune News

The Cartersville City Council heard the first reading of a media ordinance that creates an approval process for companies wishing to film in Cartersville. "This ordinance outlines what film companies can do and minimize the impact on quality of life concerns," City Manager Sam Grove said.

Cartersville, GA

