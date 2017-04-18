Chamber marks Manufacturing Appreciat...

Chamber marks Manufacturing Appreciation Week with facility tours

The Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Manufacturing Appreciation Week by offering people in the community a peak into the industry. "It is a chance for the chamber and our community to say thank you for the capital investment, community involvement, employment and support our manufacturers provide to Bartow County," Tamara Brock from the city of Cartersville said in a press release.

