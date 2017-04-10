Chamber luncheon features education o...

Chamber luncheon features education options at GHC

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Maria Wilson, adult learner/NOW program manager, and Mecole Ledbetter, bachelor's in business coordinator, from GHC will be the featured speakers for the "Come for a Class, Stay for a Degree" luncheon, hosted by the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce, next Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chamber's Anheuser-Busch Room at 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville. "Come hear as they discuss the many ways to continue your educational pathway with the variety of skill-enriching courses Georgia Highlands has to offer," Community Development Director Jessica Hill said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old Kroger building 3 hr Scrumpty 23
Has God been forgotten not only in cartersville... 6 hr Reader 7
fitgirl 19 hr Big nasty 2
News Gallery: Pugmire grand opening Sun Tom Tom 3
Jeffery Gayton (Jun '16) Sat Amanda 2
bartow county ci list (Mar '16) Sat Amanda 30
Snitches at the Hojo (Aug '15) Sat Amanda 45
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC