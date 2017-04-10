Chamber luncheon features education options at GHC
Maria Wilson, adult learner/NOW program manager, and Mecole Ledbetter, bachelor's in business coordinator, from GHC will be the featured speakers for the "Come for a Class, Stay for a Degree" luncheon, hosted by the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce, next Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chamber's Anheuser-Busch Room at 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville. "Come hear as they discuss the many ways to continue your educational pathway with the variety of skill-enriching courses Georgia Highlands has to offer," Community Development Director Jessica Hill said.
