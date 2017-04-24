Certified introvert' wins GHC's public speaking competition
The sophomore pre-nursing student defeated 56 other Georgia Highlands College students from all five campuses to win the Seventh Annual Public Speaking Competition April 14 at the Cartersville campus. Lewis, 35, was the last speaker standing after three rounds of delivering her persuasive speech, "Take the Road Less Traveled," to different sets of judges during the 4A1 2-hour event, directed by assistant professor of communication Dr. Steve Stuglin.
