Cartersville native preparing for release of first book in May

Dr. Adam Joseph Shellhorse, a 1996 graduate of Cartersville High School, will have his first book, "Anti-Literature: The Politics and Limits of Representation in Modern Brazil and Argentina," published next month by University of Pittsburgh Press, Illuminations. The assistant professor of Portuguese and Spanish at Temple University said he wrote the 264-page book, which includes 46 black-and-white Illustrations, because he "wished to explore the power and idea of modern literary writing in Latin America from the 1920s to the present."

