Cartersville native preparing for rel...

Cartersville native preparing for release of first book in May

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Dr. Adam Joseph Shellhorse, a 1996 graduate of Cartersville High School, will have his first book, "Anti-Literature: The Politics and Limits of Representation in Modern Brazil and Argentina," published next month by University of Pittsburgh Press, Illuminations. The assistant professor of Portuguese and Spanish at Temple University said he wrote the 264-page book, which includes 46 black-and-white Illustrations, because he "wished to explore the power and idea of modern literary writing in Latin America from the 1920s to the present."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worst jobs to work in Cartersville (Jan '15) 11 hr Deanna 36
Will The Real Tom Tom Please Stand Up 11 hr Tom Tom 4
Who owns Riverview Farms in Cartersville 13 hr Tom Tom 5
News Rumors circulate around Euharlee shooting (Feb '14) Thu Tome Tome 1,299
Snitches at the Hojo (Aug '15) Thu Anyone 43
Savannah Nicole Lee Thu Radar 1
News Gallery: Pugmire grand opening Wed Satchmo 2
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC