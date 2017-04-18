Booth's student art exhibit makes young artists feel like pros

White Elementary School fourth-grader Annie Kate Chatman and her mother Tonya look at Annie Kate's painting titled "Red Bird" during the opening reception of the Elementary School Art Exhibit in the Borderlands Gallery at the Booth Western Art Museum. Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville is showing the work of kindergarten through fifth-grade artists in the eighth annual Primary and Elementary Schools Art Exhibition in Borderlands Gallery through May 14. The exhibit features 81 pieces - 66 2-D and 15 3-D - by 78 student-artists representing 13 local city and county primary and elementary schools.

