BBQ and Brews brings sense of community
Chef Robby Royal of Sycamore, submits his prepared barbecue for judging at the BBQ and Brews festival held Saturday at Friendship Plaza in downtown Cartersville. But unlike most Saturdays near the train depot, the sound ringing around town wasn't the horn of a passing train, but the sound of guitars and children playing.
