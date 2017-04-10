BBA coordinator ready for launch of new degrees
When Georgia Highlands College launches its two new Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in the fall, there will be someone on staff ready to make sure the programs run smoothly. Mecole Cooley-Ledbetter, 36, joined the college staff in December as the BBA program coordinator to oversee the new health care management and logistics and supply chain management programs that will begin when fall classes start Aug. 19, and she can't wait to get them started.
