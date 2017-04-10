Banzai program teaches students finan...

Banzai program teaches students financial responsibility

Read more: Daily Tribune News

Knowing how to successfully manage financial matters isn't an inborn skill - it must be learned, and the sooner, the better. Coosa Valley Credit Union has made it possible for students in three schools in Bartow County to learn fiscal responsibility through a free financial literacy program called Banzai, a web-based platform designed to give them an interactive way to practice dealing with adult financial dilemmas.

