Atlanta Steeplechase to celebrate 20 years at Kingston Downs

Billed as the 'best lawn party in Georgia,' the Atlanta Steeplechase will mark its 20th year being presented at the Kingston Downs complex April 22. Started in 1966, the event relocated to the more than 430-acre property on the Bartow-Floyd county line in 1997. "In the early 1990s, the department of transportation announced road improvements in the Cumming, Georgia, area that would encroach on Seven Branches Farm where the Atlanta Steeplechase had been held for about 10 years," said Ellen Archer, a member of the Steeplechase's board of stewards and executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

